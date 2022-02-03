Here's the new release date of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam

After being postponed from its original January 14th release date, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has locked its new release date. The romance film will now be arriving at cinemas on March 11, the makers announced earlier today.



The film's team revealed a new poster that features a cruise ship caught in a storm to announced the release date.



Here's the new poster:

Radhe Shyam poster

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju (Telugu version), and Sathyaraj (in other versions) in pivotal roles. The film is billed as an epic love saga spanning multiple European countries.



Prabhas essays the role of a palmist named Vikramaditya in the film. Having entered production in late 2018, Radhe Shyam is among the most anticipated Indian films of the years.



In addition to Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit coming up. Speculations are also rife that he will be teaming up Telugu filmmaker Maruthi for a quickie.