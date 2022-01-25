Prabhas, Maruthi team up for Raju Deluxe

Actor Prabhas is all set to collaborate with director Maruthi for a horror-comedy titled Raju Deluxe.



"Prabhas wants to work in a quickie and he felt Maruthi would be an ideal choice to helm it. Maruthi has already given the first narration to Prabhas, prompting the latter to ask the director to come up with a bound script. The director met the makers during Sankranti and have been working on the other modalities to kickstart the proceedings," says a source close to the development.



Produced by DVV Danayya, the film is expected to go on floors this summer. "Prabhas is getting a lot of time between his shooting schedules of Project K and Spirit. So he has decided to complete a film with Maruthi during the breaks between his hectic schedules. In all probability, Raju Deluxe will go on floors in summer and will be wrapped up in little over 90 days," adds the source.



Meanwhile, Maruthi is awaiting the release of Pakka Commercial, while Prabhas has a bevy of films lined up in various stages of production, including Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and Spirit.



That's not all, the Baahubali actor is also committed to working with Dil Raju in a new film, which will be announced soon.