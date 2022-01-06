Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam's release postponed

The release of Radhe Shyam has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid situation in the country. The film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles was expected to be released on January 14. However, the makers have now confirmed that fans will have to wait just a bit longer to watch the magic on screen.

A statement from UV Creations reads, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us raise over these tough times together. "

They also confirm that the film will not take the OTT route by signing off with, "Will see you in the Cinemas soon."

Radhe Shyam is a multilingual film that also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Krishnam Raju in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.