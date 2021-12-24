Radhe Shyam trailer released: A sneak-peak into Vikram Aditya and Prerna's world

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming romantic saga, Radhe Shyam is a bilingual film and is one of the most anticipated releases in 2022. The movie’s trailer was released last night with much grandeur and pomp at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.



The trailer begins with an introduction of the duo — Prabhas plays Vikram Aditya who is referred to a ‘The Einstein of Palmistry’ in the movie, who only indulges in ‘flirtationships’ — Pooja plays Prerna, a lively and level-headed girl who believes in eternal love. The rest of the trailer gives glimpses of what might unfold in their love story. The last shots from the video — a ship sinking in an ocean — immediately transporting you to the Titanic. Also, references to Romeo and Juliet are thrown at us indicating that a tragedy is inevitable.



Directed by Radha Krisha Kumar, the trailer looks like it will take you back to 1970s, the era the movie is set in. Just one movie old, the filmmaker thanked Prabhas and Pooja Hegde for believing in a script that is very much close to his heart. The launch also saw prominent faces like Naveen Polishetty, Nag Ashwin, and Krishnam Raju.

At the event

Radhe Shyam’s cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, and Bhagyashree. The technical team includes Justin Prabhakaran for music and is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series.



The periodic romantic sci-fi drama will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: