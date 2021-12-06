Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Prabhas' Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin

Actor Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, commenced shooting for her upcoming pan-India film, Project K. Also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the sci-fi entertainer is being directed by Nag Ashwin. Reportedly, the team will be filming crucial scenes on Prabhas and Deepika in this schedule.

This film marks the debut of Deepika in Telugu cinema. Project K is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and has cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez who previously collaborated with the team on Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan.

According to a source, Project K is set in two timelines and delves into the father-son bond. Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has mentored the team on the concept of time travel. A major part of the film is set to be shot in special sets that have been constructed in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City.

Prabhas has also reportedly allocated block dates for Project K, despite his busy schedule with upcoming projects Salaar and Aadipurush.

Project K is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English in 2022