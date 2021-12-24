Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai talks about his new series and why Detective Boomrah is different from run-of-the-mill thrillers

A new age storyteller, motivational A new age storyteller, motivational speaker, and filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, after the success of his short film Chaipatti which was released earlier this year, is geared up for his next. He is back with his new series titled Detective Boomrah and the Missing Man on the OTT platform in a few weeks. The detective sci-fi thriller will retain the star cast of his earlier movie Chaipatti — himself, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Priyanka Sarkar. Sudhanshu is best known for his storytelling shows on radio and his story narration on YouTube as Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai.



Cases in point

Elaborating about the upcoming series, he says, “As part of the series, Detective Boomrah will take up multiple cases. In the first case, when a strange person mysteriously appears and then suddenly disappears from a heritage hotel, Detective Boomrah and his partner must confront the supernatural phenomena in the hotel in order to unravel the case. There will be many such cases that the detective will be seen solving on screen, with storyline and plot being the backbone of each episode,” adding, “It took me nearly two years to make this transition from being a storyteller to a filmmaker. The progression was gradual as any form of art warrants one to keep learning the ropes with time.”



Story time

Interestingly, Detective Boomrah is an institution in itself, who has a very dynamic and spiritual side to his personality with a huge fanbase of people who love listening to thriller stories in Hindi. He has transgressed through the Himalayas and also traversed through snow-capped Antarctica to crack cases that others dismissed as impossible, explains Sudhanshu. “Unlike other popular fictional characters, Boomrah doesn’t hesitate in taking up cases involving aliens, supernatural phenomenon and horror. He firmly believes that everything is possible in this universe and many mysteries are still beyond the imagination of humans. With a microscopic eye for detail, he can even see beyond the realms of reality. He is not confined by geographical constraints, nor does he is known for a specific dressing style. More cases featuring Detective Boomrah are in the pipeline and more episodes would be added to the series. Also the sequel of Chaipatti has also gone on floors and the release date is expected soon,” concludes the filmmaker.





