Filmmaker Manish Gupta gets candid about his new suspense courtroom drama 420 IPC

Manish Gupta in conversation with Indulge opens up about the technicalities of writing and shooting for a courtroom drama. 420 IPC is a riveting suspense film about a fictional economic offence. The Zee5 original starring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra has premiered today on the streaming platform.

“I conceptualised 420 IPC while researching for my 2019 film Section 375. The findings gave me a head-on understanding about financial offence cases, a topic that was untouched in the premise of a film”, shares Gupta.

Speaking about the challenges of making films on such realistic subjects he adds,"A proper courtroom drama calls for accuracy in terms of research. Writing comes naturally to me because I approach it as an organic process. Once my research is complete, the script flows on its own”.

After Section 375 and Sarkar, Gupta has single-handedly written both the screenplay and dialogues of 420 IPC. The writer was previously nominated for Best Screenplay Writer for the film 420 IPC in Filmfare Awards 2020. The film, his second courtroom drama, features Vinay Pathak in the role of an urban CA whose morality is ambiguous.

“My vision was to make a suspense film that did not revolve solely around the lines of violence. 420 IPC is a unique subject. An intricate web-like plot woven around the mechanics of economic offences forms the crux of the film” concludes the maverick writer-director.

Manish is known for directing two Kay Kay Menon starrer films Rahasya and The Stoneman Murders.