Rakul Preet Singh wraps shooting for Chhatriwali

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has finished shooting for her upcoming film Chhatriwali. The film, which is said to be a social comedy, is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, famous for Marathi films like Bucket List and Ajinkya.



She announced the news on her Instagram account and said working on the film was a "smooth" ride.



"And last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey Chhatriwali has been," she wrote.



Rakul also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.



Chhatriwali is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.



The actor will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directorial Runway 34, campus comedy Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar's new comedy film.

