Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn film gets new title

Ajay Devgn’s MayDay has been retitled Runway 34. The film, directed by Ajay, is an aviation thriller. It stars Ajay alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani. In a statement, Ajay revealed that the film is inspired by true events. Without giving out spoilers, he outlined the film’s central emotions and said it was a screenplay he couldn’t pass up.

“Runway 34...is a film inspired by true events. Today as I launch the posters with the release date and new title, I need to share a little something with you. Without actually revealing anything about the story because it’s an emotional, high-octane thriller (naturally, I can’t give away the spoilers!), I can tell you what drew me to this movie like a magnet. Close your eyes and think—each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we’ve felt all-powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute.

We’ve all been through that moment when we’ve felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That “storm” brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real?” Elaborating further, Ajay added that Runway 34 has “terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance, and dejection, all within the screenplay.” The actor felt that it was a script that he “had to” make.

“What’s also beautiful is that it offered equal opportunities for my co-actors—Amitabh Bachchanji, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar, and my numerous co-actors. I also have the most fantastic crew walking alongside me on this turbulent journey.” Runway 34 will release theatrically on April 29 next year. This is Ajay’s third directorial so far. He’d previously directed the romance U Me Aur Hum (2008) and the action thriller Shivaay (2016).