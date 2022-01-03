Television producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said in a post that she has contracted the virus despite taking all precautions, and requested others who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Ekta wrote, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested COVID positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves (sic).”

Also read: Padma Shri Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor honoured

Following her post, Ekta’s friends, family and fans dropped wishes in the comments for a speedy recovery. Actress-singer Mouni Roy shared an early recovery message for her with a heart emoji: “Get well soonest. Lots of love (sic).”

Television and film actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs (sic).”

Divya Agarwal too sent her lots of love and care and said, “Take care and get well soon. Lots of love and positivity.” Guneet Monga commented, “Sending you lots of love @ektarkapoor you will be fine in no time.”

Earlier in the day, actor John Abraham and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal too announced that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora too recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is currently working on several movies including Do Baaraa and Ek Villain Returns. She also has Freddy, starring actor Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline. The actress has also collaborated with Kareena Kapoor on the actress’ debut production project.