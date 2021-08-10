Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her debut as a producer with Ekta Kapoor for Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller

Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced that she will be making her production debut with a thriller directed by Hansal Mehta, in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of the trio and wrote, “New beginnings.”

The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta whose most recent work is the critically acclaimed series Scam 1992. Allegedly inspired by true events, the story is set in the UK and is scheduled for filming soon.

This project with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor will be Kareena’s first project after the birth of her second baby, Jeh Ali Khan.

Talking about how excited she was to become a producer for the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta, whom my family has known for years and of course, to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey (sic).”

Ekta Kapoor too showered praise on Kareena and said the duo last worked together on Veere Di Wedding in 2018. Calling Kareena a “dynamite combination of star power and talent,” Ekta said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on Veere Di Wedding, which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time’s always a charm and I’m confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far! (sic)”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he was looking forward to this journey with Ekta and Kareena. “Our aim with this film is to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta and Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses (sic).”

Moving on other upcoming projects, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the making and will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for the second time after 3 Idiots. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

On the other hand, Hansal Mehta will be working on an action-drama movie titled Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, is said to be inspired by one of India’s most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.