Kareena and Saif's second son's name has been revealed. Guess what it is...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second baby boy in February 2021, have named him Jeh, revealed Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to media sources and said, “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s son has been named Jeh recently (sic).” He added that the baby’s name was “finalised a week ago.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif were blessed with their second child on February 21, and announced the news through a statement which read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support (sic).”

Kareena earlier shared a glimpse of her second child on Women’s Day with a post on Instagram. She had posted a photo of the baby over her shoulder, with the caption, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay.”

The couple already have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan. Following Tamiur’s birth, Kareena and Saif were trolled on social media for having chosen that name for their first boy, since many believed he was named after the Turkish invader. However, the couple maintained that Taimur meant ‘iron’ in Persian, which was what they had wanted.

Kareena also opened up during a previous interview to media sources about a well-known personality who had questioned her about their choice for the baby’s name barely eight hours after she had given birth to him. She was quoted as saying, “(A well-known personality) on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said, ‘What’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, it hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening (sic).”

After what happened with Taimur, Kareena told Neha Dhupia on the show What Women Want that they would leave finalising their second baby’s name to the “last minute and spring a surprise.”