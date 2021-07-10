Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra welcome their second child, a boy!

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife former actress Geeta Basra welcomed their second child, a boy.

The cricketer made the annoucement of his second child on his Instagram account. He posted an image that read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support." He shared the post with the caption, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka."

Geeta shared a reel on her Instagram to make the announcement. She captioned it, "We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy... We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support."

The couple is already parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. Earlier this year they had announced that they were expecting their second child. They had shared a picture with their daughter Hinaya holding up a tiny T-shirt that featured the text: 'Soon to be big sister.' Geeta shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon.. July 2021."