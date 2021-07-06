Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to tie the knot on July 16 in an intimate ceremony

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 participant Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16 in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.

Rahul shared the news on Tuesday with a note on Twitter that read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness (sic).” He shared the note with the hashtag ‘#TheDisHulWedding.’

Take a look at the note here:

Elaborating on their wedding plans, Rahul said in an interview that their wedding will follow the Vedic rituals, and have Gurbani Shabad (hymns of Guru Granth Sahib) sung during the ceremony. He was quoted as saying, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Reiterating the same, Disha said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Rahul and Disha met each other on Instagram in 2018 and soon became friends. According to reports, Rahul realised his love for Disha when he was staying at the Bigg Boss house. He later proposed to her on her birthday, which she accepted on national television. In an interview, Rahul had also said that all his co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 would be invited to his wedding with Disha.

On the work front, Rahul will next be seen in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.