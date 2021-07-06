Shruti Haasan appointed as WWF India's brand ambassador

Actor Shruti Haasan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the World Wide Fund for Nature - India (WWF India).

Stating that she feels “privileged” to use her star status for the greater good, Shruti avers, “Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important.”



The singer and music composer urges everyone to work towards mending the broken relationship with nature to avoid the next pandemic.



"A subject close to my heart is talking about the need for a balance between humans and wildlife, and this has often been disregarded and disrupted. We must respect and support co-existence. The mantra to a better and a healthy future,” concludes Shruti Haasan.



On the work front, Shruti is currently working on Prabhas’ Salaar, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel.



