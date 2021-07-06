Actor Dhanveer Singh will be seen next in Stage of Siege: Temple Attack

Punjabi actor and singer Dhanveer Singh will be seen playing a terrorist in Ken Ghosh's upcoming film Stage of Siege: Temple Attack that will be released on ZEE5.

Singh, who was last seen in ZEE5's The Casino alongside actor Karanvir Bohra, had to put on weight for the role. He says, “I play Hanif here who is quite well-built but when I was cast for the role, I was lean. So, I had to work on my body and I gained 10kgs for the role”.

Singh will be seen engaging in a lot of action sequences and being an army brat certainly helped him nail the character. He tells us, “There are several hand-to-hand combat scenes for which I took classes. Also, I had to fire and load guns, which wasn’t a difficult task thanks to my army background. However, the hand-to-hand fight was very tough for me to tackle”.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and talking about his experience of working with him, Singh says, "It was really amazing working with Akshaye. I had a very good hand-to-hand fight with him, my first ever fight. He was very helpful; he gave me tips and I learned a lot from him”.

The film releases on July 9.