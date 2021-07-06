First look poster of Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan is back in action as ghostbuster Vibhooti

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first look from Bhoot Police

The first look poster of Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor is now out!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share the first poster with a pun-filled caption and wrote, “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI (sic).”

Take a look at the poster here:

The poster shows Saif in a stylish black outfit paired with a leather jacket. The actor also appears to be holding a large pitchfork with multiple holy strings, which is apparently used to hunt ghosts.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of Arjun Kapoor shows the actor wearing a dark robe with a flame torch in his hand and a knife-shaped pendant around his neck. Introducing his character ‘Chiraunji’, Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice.”

Check out his look here:

Bhoot Police, starring Saif, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers announced later that it will premiere on OTT.

Pawan Kirpalani, who directed Bhoot Police, said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film (sic).”

Saif will also be seen next in Om Raut’s historical drama Adipurush starring Prabhas, in which he will play the role of Ravana.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.