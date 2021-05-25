It's no secret that Saif Ali Khan is set to play Ravana in Adipurush. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Om Raut. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, slated for an August 2022 release. And Saif finally shared some details about his role, specifically about the number of heads he will have in the film.

"There will some trickery involved...But a lot of it is real in the sense that they want us to train...look particularly tough. All that stuff is normal but that's really not the main thing. The point is he (Raavan) is India's kind of Satan, he's the demon king and I guess what drives him. I was trying to find a way into doing this and I think that the thing is vanity, the personification of vanity, so everything comes from there," he said in an interview with a film portal.

Saif admitted that at one point in the film, he does end up with ten heads. "It's about Lord Ram overcoming him and the stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero. So he's dressed up in dazzling clothes and he's got an array of weapons and he's got a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill and power but he's vain and he says some outrageous things. But it's a big thing to play the main bad guy right? And I'll tell you one thing, though, I do have ten heads at a point which is one of the cool things," he added.