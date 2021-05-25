The Mumbai Police, which has become popular on social media for their hilarious messages with trendy pop culture references to create awareness on numerous topics, has captured the attention of fans with yet another pun-filled Instagram post.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reshare a post by the Mumbai Police: a poster featuring herself and Saif Ali Khan. The poster read, “Agar tum mask neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-’Saif’ situation ho sakta hai.”



The Mumbai Police had also used other celebrities’ names in their messages to spread awareness about COVID-19. Some of the most memorable ones included a poster of actress Kalki Koechlin, which read, “‘Kal-ki’ sne dekha hai? But taking precautions today is a better plan for tomorrow (sic).”

Take a look at the posters here:

Another one with actor Ranveer Singh has been making its rounds on social media, which said, “‘Ran’ out of groceries, ‘Veer’? Order online!”

Yet another poster with actress Deepika Padukone: “‘Dee, Pika’ cab straight home after you buy essentials.”

Actress Kajol too made it on the list! The poster featuring her read, “You Can’t ‘Kajol’ us into thinking getting chocolates is essential.”

Over the last few months, Kareena has been using her Instagram page to share posts on COVID-19 and urging everyone to get vaccinated. She also encouraged people to empathise with healthcare and frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

She recently shared information on how to deal with anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic and asked everyone to “always make time to unwind.” She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”

On the work front, the actress was recently seen on the sets of the celebrity cooking show ‘Star vs Food.’ She will next feature in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actor Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.