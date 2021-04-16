Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur gazing lovingly at her newborn son.

However, the actress covered the baby’s face with a baby-face emoji. She wrote as the caption, “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?”

Kareena often shares snippets from her routine or photos of her family on Instagram.

Saif is currently on paternity leave and not working after his second baby was born. He had earlier said in an interview, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.”

On the other hand, Kareena had been busy with numerous ad campaigns throughout her second pregnancy, without showing any signs of slowing down. The actress had also kept herself fit throughout those nine months by practising yoga and other exercises. She returned to work soon after she gave birth to her son to take part in a cooking television show, Star Vs Food.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have kept details about him private so far. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur in December 2016.

The birth of their second baby makes Saif a father of four, or a ‘Quadfather’ (‘quad’ means four) as Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan had labelled him earlier. Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan (25) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (19), with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Sara is an actor in the Hindi film industry.

