Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pays tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, says 'Baba to used to watch Dilip sahab in awe'

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional note remembering late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar and spoke about how the veteran actor had inspired him and his father for “uncountable ages.”

Sharing a photo of Dilip Kumar’s signed autobiography, Babil Khan expressed regret over the fact that he couldn’t pay his respects to Dilip Kumar in time after the latter passed away due to age-related ailments on July 7.

Babil Khan revealed that he and his ‘Baba’ (father Irrfan Khan) had felt a little overwhelmed “in the best way” after they received a signed copy of Dilip’s autobiography.

Babil also explained that he was at their family’s farmhouse away from Mumbai preparing for his upcoming debut movie Qala when he got the news and that he did not have any telecommunication access there.

The soon-to-be-debut actor further recalled how Dilip Kumar’s performances would leave ‘Baba’ awestruck, adding that there were very few instances that could make Irrfan feel that way.

Also read: Babil Khan, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, drops out of University of Westminster with 120 credits to pursue acting

Babil wrote on Instagram, “I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety (sic).”

Read Babil Khan's tribute to Dilip Kumar here:

Babil also looked back on when exactly he “fell in love” with Dilip Kumar’s acting. “I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’, I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels (sic).”

He concluded by thanking Dilip for his immense contribution to the “craft of applying honesty to acting” and added that he didn’t want to “cry right now.” Babil wrote, “May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’. I don’t want to cry right now (sic).”