Known as one of the finest actors, Irrfan was known for his remarkable performances in films The Namesake, Maqbool, Life in a... Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Haider among many others.

A year after his untimely death, Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil took to social media to penned a post about his father.

Sharing a photo of Irrfan building his own table, Babil wrote how his father can’t be replaced by anyone. “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to.”



Describing Irrfan as his best friend and companion, Babil adds, “To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that Shah-Jahan/Mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).”



Also read | Irrfan Khan: A struggler all his life

Prior to this note, Babil shared another handwritten note where Irrfan spoke about experiencing the best days of his life in London. The note reads: “The most amazing period of my life in London 25 Jan 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other side of the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind.”

Last year, on April 29, Irrfan breathed his last. Known as one of the finest actors, Irrfan was known for his remarkable performances in films The Namesake, Maqbool, Life in a... Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Haider among many others.

Even since Irrfan passed away, Babil has shared glimpses from his life in pictures and small video snippets. While one heart-melting video showed Irrfan and his wife Sutapa singing ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ during the shoot of Angrezi Medium, others highlight the beliefs he lived by. For instance, on February 14 this year, Babil shared how the concept of Valentine’s Day was disregarded in his family because it asks one to do something special for their beloved only once a year even though it should be an everyday affair.

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut alongside Tripti Dimri in Qala. The Netflix film is directed by Anvita Dutt and has been produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Films.

