Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who was studying at the University of Westminster in London, announced on Monday that he has dropped out of college to focus on acting.

Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for his friends and thank them for making him feel at home in a “strange, cold place.” Calling them his “truest and beautiful friends,” he wrote, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic).”

Babil also posted candid pictures of himself shooting a scene with a camera.

Babil will soon be making his acting debut with the Netflix movie Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film will be produced by actress Anushka Sharma under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz.

He has also signed his second project, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar, a National Award-winning director. The movie will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and will also star Zayn Khan.

Ronnie Lahiri shared photos from the set on Instagram earlier and wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? (sic)”

Earlier this month, Babil said he would not ‘restrict’ himself to acting but explore his passion for writing and music as well. He posted a video of a song mixed by him on Instagram and wrote, “Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all (sic).”

