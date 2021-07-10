Rahul Vaidya on wedding preparations: Might end up getting married in t-shirt and jeans if I don't finalise plans

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently announced that he and actress Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16, opened up about the preparations for the wedding that are underway.

Talking about how much there was left to do, Rahul Vaidya told media sources that the dance rehearsals for the ceremony, plans for the wedding decor, and trousseau arrangements were being finalised. He also said he has sent the invitations to people, and that he might have to stay awake for a few nights to prepare for the wedding.

Rahul was quoted as saying, “I’ve not been able to prepare for things. But we are preparing for things. Dance practice is currently on and my friends and family are rehearsing for the wedding. We are having a good time. I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don’t have much time. The most important thing that I’ve done is sending out the invitations. It’s just 8 days for the wedding and I’ve not been able to send invitations to people. I think I’ll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding (sic).”

Speaking about his wedding trousseau, Rahul said he might end up getting married in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt if he did not finalise his outfit soon. He was quoted as saying, “Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I’ve not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I’ll have to get married in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now (sic).”

Earlier this week, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to Twitter to announce the news about their wedding. Their statement read, ‘With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness (sic).”

Elaborating on their wedding plans, Rahul said in an interview that their wedding will follow the Vedic rituals, and have Gurbani Shabad (hymns of Guru Granth Sahib) sung during the ceremony. He was quoted as saying, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Reiterating the same, Disha said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Rahul and Disha met each other on Instagram in 2018 and soon became friends. According to reports, Rahul realised his love for Disha when he was staying at the Bigg Boss house. He later proposed to her on her birthday, which she accepted on national television. In an interview, Rahul had also said that all his co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14 would be invited to his wedding with Disha.

On the work front, Rahul recently shot for the latest season of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.