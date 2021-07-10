Prateek Kuhad releases debut Hindi EP, Shehron Ke Raaz

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad on Friday released his debut Hindi EP, Shehron Ke Raaz.

Inspired from the love stories blossoming in the big cities, the quartet EP features Khone Do, Tere Hi Hum, acoustic version of 2020's hit single Kasoor and title track, Shehron Ke Raaz.

"Big cities have countless stories of lovers lost in their own little worlds, and while their particular corner of the city may be small in the grand scheme of things, their emotional universe is large and all-encompassing," says the indie musician.

Sharing that the music attempts to represent hope, mystery and wonder, Prateek Kuhad adds, "This EP explores love in a very gentle and personal manner. The stories are hidden, and they belong to those who wish to participate in them. The music attempts to represent hope, mystery, and wonder in the most beautiful way possible."

The EP was recorded at the Yashraj Studios in Mumbai.

Singer-songwriter of hit songs like Oh Love (2015), Dil Beparwah (2015), Tune Kaha (2016) and Tum Jab Pass (2017), Prateek Kuhad is a popular name in the indie music landscape. His single Cold/Mess made it to the former US President Barack Obama's Favorite Music of 2019 list.



