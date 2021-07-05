Alaya F to star in Ekta Kapoor’s edgy-thriller, U-Turn

After making her debut in the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F is cast as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming production U-Turn.

The film is an adaptation of a blockbuster Kannada (bilingual) film of the same name that starred superstar Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will be directed by debutante director Arif Khan, who was assistant director in films like Gunjan Saxena, 2 States and Student of the Year amongst others.

Produced by Cult Movies, a new division under Shobha and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the movie is set against an urban backdrop and goes on floors tomorrow.

While not much has been revealed about the project, the makers released a video, announcing the film and giving glimpses of the thriller. Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor says, “Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There’s a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore and edge-of-the-seat excitement. I’m so happy to have Alaya on board.”

Sharing the same sentiment, Alaya F shares that she is overjoyed. “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey,” says the actress.

Apart from U-Turn, Ekta Kapoor recently announced Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baaraa and Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2.