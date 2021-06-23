After the success of Pagglait last year, Balaji Telefilms’s Ekta Kapoor and Sikhya Entertainment’s Guneet Monga have come together for a three-film deal. The team also brings Pagglait director Umesh Bist onboard as a director of these three movies.

Talking about the project, Guneet Monga says, "Team Balaji has been a delight to work with and we at Sikhya are looking forward to this collaboration. We went through so many amazing experiences together that it feels quite natural to continue this partnership," says the Oscar-winning producer. “I still remember the day I met Umesh sir. His vision for his stories is unmatched and it is inspiring to see his faith and commitment to a project," she adds.

Apart from Pagglait, Umesh has also directed Hero that starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Recalling his association with Guneet he says, "It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there's no looking back since then. As a filmmaker, all you want is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might into doing the best for the movie and I am glad I found this in Sikhya and Balaji. The trust they put in a director is rare. As partners, they add on to each other's strong points, I am excited to take this journey forward with them."

The team is ready with the first film and the announcement of this project is on the cards.