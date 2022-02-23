Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal release date out

On February 22, Vignesh Shivan, the director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal announced that the film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha is slated to release on April 28. Making the announcement, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, "Happy TWOSDay !!! 22.2.2022. #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal from April 28th in theatres! Enjoy our teaser and all the songs released more coming soon."

So far, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the plot of the film, and the teaser released recently has created anticipation among fans. There is a mystery around Rambo's (Vijay Sethupathi) love story and fans are also rooting for either Khatija (Samantha) or Kanmani (Nayanthara).

So far, all the songs that have been released from the film have become chartbusters. The music for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography for the film is by SR Kathir ISC and Vijay Kathir. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar for the banner Seven Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is being distributed by Red Giant Movies.