Samantha's first look from Shaakuntalam out

The first look poster of Samantha from her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam has been released by the makers on Monday.



"Presenting... Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala from Shaakuntalam (sic)," tweeted the production house.



The poster shows Samantha as Shakuntala, an epitome of beauty, sitting on a rock, surrounded by her pet deer, rabbits, swans and a peacock.



The Gunasekhar directorial has wrapped up the shoot and currently, the post production is in full swing.



Set in Himalayas, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film also has Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi and Tamil actor Aditi Balan and Allu Arha in supporting roles. The Mani Sharma musical is slated to release on a pan-India scale in the second half of this year.



Besides this film, Samantha will also be seen in Yashoda and The Arrangements of Love.