Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak pre-release event postponed

The pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



The pre-release event had been scheduled to take place at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Hyderabad, on Monday.



Expressing his condolences to the family members of Goutham Reddy, Pawan Kalyan in a statement said, "In this hour of grief due to the passing away of AP Minister Sri Mekapati Goutham Reddy, my heart is not allowing me to go ahead with the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event and the new date with other details will be announced by the production house soon (sic)."



Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is the official adaptation of Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum and also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in prominent roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 25.