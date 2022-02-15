Kailash Kher croons for Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

Renowned playback singer Kailash Kher has been roped in to croon the title song of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak. The news has been shared by music composer Thaman on Twitter. "Our New Crazy Addition To #SenationalBheemlaNayak Soon will be ur #Addiction tooo @Kailashkher with My Genius dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru and the Pen tat always carries Some Soul and Some Soil in it @ramjowrites gaaru Was a Magical day for Us (sic)," tweeted Thaman along with a picture of Kailash with him, Trivikram Srinivas and lyric writer Ramajogayya Sastry. Interestingly, the film marks Kailash's second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after Gopala Gopala.



The makers are currently filming this lavishly-mounted song on Pawan Kalyan and others at Ramoji Film City. With this, the entire shooting of Bheemla Nayak will be completed. That's not all, the makers are also planning to shoot a promotional song featuring Pawan Kalyan soon. "If time permits, we are contemplating shooting a promotional video on Pawan Kalyan," says Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of Bheemla Nayak.



An adaptation of Malayalam's acclaimed hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Bheemla Nayak also has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as other leads. Directed by Sagaar K Chandra, the film has Pawan Kalyan playing a cop, while Rana will be seen as an ex-Army officer.



The film is likely to hit the screens on February 25.