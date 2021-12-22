Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak postponed

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has pulled out of the Sankranthi race to make way for SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. The film, which was supposed to release on January 12, has now shifted its release date to February 25. F 3, which was initially planned to hit the screens on February 25 has been pushed to April 29.



The decision comes after the producers of RRR and Radhe Shyam -- DVV Danayya and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy -- met Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu), the producer of Bheemla Nayak, and convinced him to reschedule the release date of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.



The Active Telugu Film Producers' Guild, on Tuesday, thanked Pawan Kalyan and the producer of Bheemla Nayak for honouring the request of Danayya and Vamsi Krishna.



"A few pan-Indian films were queued up for release due to the pandemic. At a time when the Indian film industry is looking at Telugu films, it's important for our films that are being made on a pan-Indian scale, to release on time. We thank Pawan Kalyan and Chinna Babu for understanding the circumstances and pushing their film to February 25," said Dil Raju, president of the Active Telugu Film Producers' Guild.



Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon in prominent roles.