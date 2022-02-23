John Abraham to star in action thriller Tehran

John Abraham will star in an upcoming action thriller titled Tehran. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. It is inspired by true events.

This is John's first collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films ((Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Stree, Bala). The film is produced in association with Bake my Cake Films. It will release on Republic Day, January 26, 2023. Sharing a poster, John tweeted, "Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @ShobhnaYadava, @LeyzellSandeep. Written by @writish & @ashishpverma."

The poster shows the Tohid Tunnel in the Iranian capital of Tehran. John's last release was Satyameva Jayate, where he had a triple role.

His forthcoming films are Attack, Ek Villain Returns and Pathan. He is also producing the upcoming films Tara Vs Bilal (Hindi) and Mike (Malayalam).