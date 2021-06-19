Blending the world of hashtags, filters, likes, shares and subscribes, actress Tanya Maniktala and Varun Sharma are all set to come together for a comedy show Chutzpah. Taniya is known for playing the protagonist in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair. And Varun has done films like Fukrey, Chhichhore, Dilwale and most recently Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

This quirky new show is filled with the ultimate confusion and commotion featuring five individuals woven in one story connected to show the power of social media and its influence on the young generation.

Varun Sharma to feature in a Sony LIV show with Tanya Maniktala

“I am sure everyone wants to know what the show is about, just like how I did when I heard the script for the first time. This show will take the audience on a relatable journey through the world of the internet, social media, gaming and lots more. We have created a power-packed entertainer with lots of thrills and laughter,” says Varun Sharma.

Actor Manjot Singh, who rose to fame after Fukrey earned some good reviews for his performance in Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana, will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. The actor is excited to reunite with his old co-star Varun in Fukrey.

“Chutzpah will give the audience a sneak peek into the world of social media and how it's taken over the youth. It narrates the journeys which are relatable and unique in their offerings. This show reunites me with my gang – Mrighdeep, Simarpreet and co-actor Varun once again. I am really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the magic that they are about to witness with the show,” says the actor.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the show also features Gautam Mehra, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others.

An out-and-out entertainer, Chutzpah is written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who have woven the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.