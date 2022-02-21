Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Project K with Prabhas, says 'such a honour to be in the company of his aura'

Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for his first project alongside Prabhas -- Project K -- and he took to Twitter to share his experience of the same. He wrote, "first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn.. !!"

The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the lead opposite Prabhas. The actor shot for the film in December and she also shared the same on Instagram. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin who shot to fame with his film Mahanati, a biopic on actor Savitri.

Speaking of Project K, Nag Ashwin had said in a statement, "I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

The project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. Project K has cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music by Mickey J Meyer, both of whom have worked with Nag Ashwin in Mahanati.