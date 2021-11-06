NBK 107: Shruti Haasan on board for Balakrishna's next

Actor Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in his upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni.



Interestingly, this is Shruti's third film with Gopichand Malineni after Balupu and Krack.



Gopichand took to Twitter to welcome Shruti on board for the film, commonly called NBK 107.

Gopichand's tweet