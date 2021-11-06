NBK 107: Shruti Haasan on board for Balakrishna's next
The film marks her third collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni
CE Features Published : 06th November 2021 07:39 PM | Published : | 06th November 2021 07:39 PM
Actor Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in his upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Interestingly, this is Shruti's third film with Gopichand Malineni after Balupu and Krack.
Gopichand took to Twitter to welcome Shruti on board for the film, commonly called NBK 107.