Jr NTR pens a heartfelt note: Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best

Jr NTR wrote a note of thanks following the success of his recent film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli aka Jakkanna. Tarak started his note by thanking his director and wrote, "All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film's release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction."



He also thanked his co-star Ram Charan and expressed that he couldn't imagine working on the film with anyone other than him. He also stated that no one else could have done justice. He wrote, "Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."



Jr NTR also thanked singer Kaala Bhairava in his note and said, "I owe Kaala Bhairava for lending his soulful voice to Komuram Bheemudo, a powerful and heart-wrenching song that perfectly encapsulates the emotional turmoil Bheem experiences. You moved millions of people to tears."



Finally, he wrote, "Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more films."