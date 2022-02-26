Janhvi Kapoor not in Jr NTR's next

Recently, there were speculations about Janhvi Kapoor making her South Indian debut with Jr NTR's next. It was reported that Jr NTR is planning to do a film with director Buchi Babu Sana and the makers are planning to get Janhvi as the female lead.



However, the Dhadak actor's father Boney Kapoor has dismissed these reports. During the pre-release event of his film Valiami, Boney Kapoor, when asked about Janhvi being part of Jr NTR's next said, “It's nothing more than a social media rumour. Social media is a strange place. Every other day, a new rumour emerges. The rumours that Janhvi has been cast in NTR’s film fall into the same category."



Boney Kapoor, however, added that Janhvi will make her debut in Tollywood soon.