Bheeshma Parvam trailer out; Mammootty-starrer promises to be an action-packed gangster drama

The trailer of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam got leaked online last night, which has forced the makers to release it officially on YouTube.

The 1.54-minute long trailer gives a sneak-peek into the world of Bheeshma and its characters. Mammootty plays Michael, a powerful gangster in this film set in the 80s. The trailer ends with an intriguing shot of Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, the veterans who passed away recently.

Bheeshma Parvam also stars Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Harish Uthaman, Anagha, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Sudev Nair, Veena Nandakumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Maala Parvathy, and Farhaan Faasil.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, with Vivek Harshan as editor, and Sushin Shyam as the music director.

It has been announced that the film will be hitting screens on March 3.