Late music director Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to debut in Sirf Ek Friday

Late singer Aadesh Srivastava’s son Avitesh will be launched in a movie titled Sirf Ek Friday by Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla.

It is a story of a young adult who lives a carefree life but suddenly he decides to follow his deceased mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through tedious training which makes him realize the true emotions of life. Where his mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teach him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in-depth to find his true self and become a great actor. The film will be helmed by Lloyd Baptista.

Talking about his break, Avitesh says, “It’s such a huge honor and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “We wanted an unusual cast for a film of this nature. It’s a poignant story and Avitesh’s raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence. The film explores the behind-the-scenes of an artist’s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor’s psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen.”

Producer Mansi Bagla adds, “It is a heartwarming script and we wanted a new face for the film. Someone who comes with no screen baggage at all. Avitesh brought the innocence of the character beautifully in the screen test. The film talks about materialistic desire vis-a-vis human emotions in today’s times.”

Sirf Ek Friday is directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.