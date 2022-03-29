Release date of Ram-Lingusamy's The Warriorr out

The makers of N Lingusamy's Tamil-Telugu bilingual, The Warriorr, have announced the release date of the film. The Ram Pothineni starrer will release in theatres on July 14.



The announcement was made with a new poster in which Ram can be seen sitting in a railway station holding a gun, hinting that it's a still from one of the film's action sequences.



The film stars Uppena-fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while Adhi Pinisetty will be seen playing the antagonist. Ram plays a cop in the marking, marking his first time donning the khaki. Akshara Gowda will be also playing a prominent role in the film.



The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Srinivasaa Chitturi is bankrolling the project through Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. In addition to The Warriorr, Ram will be teaming with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu for an upcoming pan-Indian film.

