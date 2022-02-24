Parineeti Chopra in talks for Ram Pothineni's next?

Actor Parineeti Chopra is the frontrunner to play the female lead opposite Ram Pothineni in his next film with Boyapati Sreenu.

Initially, the makers have approached Kiara Advani for the part, but she turned down the offer due to her hectic work commitments.

"Boyapati is pleased with Parineeti Chopra's work and has begun negotiations with the actor. She is impressed with the script, but hasn't given her nod yet to the makers," says a source close to the development.

An action entertainer, the untitled film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film is being made on a pan-India scale and the makers are planning to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Parineeti will next be seen in Uunchai and she is also committed to collaborate with Ribhu Dasgupta in an untitled project. Meanwhile, Ram is currently shooting for Lingusamy's Telugu-Tamil bilingual The Warrior.