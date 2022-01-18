Ram Pothineni-Lingusamy film titled The Warrior

Ram Pothineni's upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with Lingusamy has been titled The Warriorr. The announcement was made by Ram, who released the film's first look poster featuring him as a stylish cop holding a pistol, with Kurnool's iconic Kondareddy Buruju in the background.



The Warriorr features Krithi Shetty and Akshara Gowda as the female leads, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist.



An action entertainer set in Kurnool, the film marks the debut of Ram Pothineni in Tamil. Shot extensively in Hyderabad and Chennai, the team is halfway through the shoot and they are planning to wrap up the entire proceedings by summer.



The film has music scored by Devi Sri Prasad. Sujith Vaasudev (of Drishyam and Lucifer-fame) is in charge of the cinematography. Anbariv will serve as the action choreographers, while Sai Madhav Burra and Brinda Sarathy will pen the Telugu and Tamil dialogues respectively. Naveen Nooli, who won the national award for Jersey, is the editor.



The Warriorr is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner.



Meanwhile, Ram was last seen in Red. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film hit the screens during last Sankranti and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Besides this film, Ram is also in talks to reunite with Puri Jagannadh for Double iSmart, a sequel to their 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar.