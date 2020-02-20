Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS): Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India venture.



Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news of the upcoming as yet untitled film.



"Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan! @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18."

"It's going to be a thrilling ride! @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda," Karan, who is producing the film, tweeted.



Ananya said she is "happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film."



Jagannadh too took to the micro-blogging website to welcome Ananya on board.



Jagannadh wrote: "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar... Having fun directing this cool venture."



Deverakonda welcomed Ananya to "the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries."



Details related to the film are still under wraps.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo: IANS)