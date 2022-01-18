Venkat Prabhu's next with Ashok Selvan titled Manmatha Leelai

Close on the heels of delivering a blockbuster with Maanaadu, director Venkat Prabhu is back with his next. Titled, Manmatha Leelai, the film is billed to be an adult comedy, and stars Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman.

With a quirky tagline, “A Venkat Prabhu quickie”, Manmatha Leelai marks Venkat Prabhu’s tenth directorial venture. In fact, this film was shot while there was a delay in the filming of Maanaadu. Venkat simultaneously worked on this Ashok Selvan-starrer and the STR film.

Considering the nature of Manmadha Leelai, Venkat Prabhu has worked with a new team for this project. Premgi Amaren, the composer of his long-delayed Party, is onboard as the music director. While Thamizh A Azhagan is the cinematographer of the project, Venkat Rajen takes care of the editing responsibilities of the film. Incidentally, both Thamizh and Venkat were erstwhile assistants of his regular DOP Sakthi Saravanan and editor Praveen KL, respectively.

Manmatha Leelai, which will also be released in Telugu as Manmatha Leela, is backed by Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company and T Muruganantham’s Rockfort Entertainment.