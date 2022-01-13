Ravi Teja to headline Maanaadu Telugu remake?

Speculations are rife that actor Ravi Teja is the frontrunner to headline the Telugu remake of Tamil sci-fi action thriller Maanaadu. He will be reprising the role originally essayed by Silambarasan TR in the film. The remake film is also set to be bankrolled by Suresh Productions, the producers of the original.



"Ravi Teja watched Maanaadu and was impressed with the story and the characterisation of its protagonist. He is in discussions with Suresh Babu over a possible collaboration and also suggested a few changes to suit the local sensibilities. He will be given final narration soon after the changes are incorporated and if everything falls in place, Ravi will headline the project," reveals a source close to the production house.



The director and other details of the film are kept under the wraps by the production house.



Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu tells the story of a common man, who gets stuck in a time loop. He then has to save the Chief Minister of the state from an assassination plot conspired by a corrupt police officer.



Last seen in Krack, Ravi Teja is currently straddling between multiple films, including Khiladi, Rama Rao On Duty, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Dhamaka. He has also agreed to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya.