Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release announced

The release date of Ramarao On Duty featuring Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles has been announced. Directed by Sarath Mandava, the period action thriller is all set to hit screens on March 25, 2022.



Inspired by true events in Andhra Pradesh, the film has Ravi Teja playing a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).



The shooting is currently underway in a specially erected Chittoor town set in Ramoji Film City.



Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, Ramarao On Duty has music by Sam CS.



Besides Rama Rao On Duty, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Khiladi, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and an untitled film directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.