Late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi's teaser released

The teaser of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project titled Gandhada Gudi — a documentary on marine life and wildlife on the Karnataka coast — was released on Monday.

Reports said Puneeth had been impressed by director Amoghavarsha JS’ recent work ‘Wild Karnataka’ and had wanted to collaborate with the filmmaker after seeing that film.

In one of his last tweets before his demise, Puneeth had written, “A story was born decades ago as a tribute to our people and the land, and celebrated its forests and habitat, inspiring many generations to come. The time to repeat the legend has now come (sic).”

The teaser, which was released on the occasion of Puneeth’s mother’s birthday, late Parvatamma Rajkumar, reflects technical finesse and has breathtaking shots of nature. We also see the late actor exploring life underwater in the Arabian Sea. The teaser appears to show that Puneeth and Amoghavarsha embark on a journey into the deepest corners of the region to unravel its breathtaking beauty, and reportedly took one year to shoot.

Puneeth had reportedly picked two title options for the film: ‘Gandhada Gudi’ and ‘Ondu Muttina Kathe’ (both were titles of his father, late actor Dr Rajkumar’s major hits), but the team eventually chose the former.

Amoghavarsha JS explained that it was not a small project, and that it was neither a short film nor a documentary. “Importantly, we didn’t have control over the situation while shooting amid jungles and wildlife. Being a huge star, Puneeth Rajkumar remained a simpler person than a common man,” he said.

“There won’t be a predictable presentation. Audiences are going to get a big surprise. But I can assure that a small kid can also watch it and it is for the entire family,” he added.

Talking about the work that went into this upcoming documentary, Amoghavarsha said, “I rounded the whole of Karnataka for the shoot. The project started out of friendship. There are emotional moments, songs. There are a plethora of messages for audiences. After I had sent the teaser, Puneeth had called and requested to take off the power star tag from the title card.”

Meanwhile, Puneeth’s brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar said this was an important subject for him. “Appu (Puneeth) acted as a common man without bothering about stardom. It’s about nature. The title of the movie, Gandhada Gudi is named after our father’s (Kannada film industry legend Rajkumar) movie, which brings beautiful memories of Nature, save floods and natural calamities. Appu is simple, no stardom, involved as a common man; he spoke of memories,” he stated.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest.

Gandhada Gudi, which was originally scheduled for premiere on November 1, is now slated for release in theatres in 2022.