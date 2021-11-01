Actor Vishal announced at the pre-release event for his film Enemy that he will continue Puneeth Rajkumar's charity

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu, the Kannada superstar, passed away on October 29 after suffering from a massive heart attack. The actor’s sudden demise not just shocked the film fraternity but also made his fans inconsolable. He was buried on Sunday, at Sree Kanteerava Studios with full State honours. From south film industry stars to notable politicians, many attended the funeral to pay their last respect. Actor Vishal who was in Hyderabad then for the pre-release event of his upcoming bilingual movie, Enemy, got emotional on the stage. He promised to take care of the 1,800 students who were receiving education from Puneeth.



In the event, Vishal spoke about their close relationship and the kind of charity works Appu was involved in. He also added that he never came across a superstar as humble as him. It was at this stage, that Vishal announced that he will sponsor the education of the children Puneeth used to fund.



When the news of Puneeth’s death came out, Vishal took to his Twitter handle and shared how it was a huge loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry. He further wrote: “I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more. May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times. It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend (sic).”



