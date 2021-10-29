RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Filmstars from Bollywood, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema express their condolences

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly known as ‘Papu’ and ‘Power Star’, passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest, much to the shock of the film fraternity and fans. He was 46.

The actor was reportedly working out at the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital. He was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and received treatment at the intensive care unit until the devastating news was confirmed.

Condolences poured in from the film fraternity following the news of his sudden demise.

Calling Puneeth’s death a “terrible shock,” Mollywood actor Mohanlal said he still found the news hard to believe. “The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Mammootty too expressed similar sentiments and said, “Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar (sic).”

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai too took to Twitter to express his grief and say, “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss (sic).”

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu said Puneeth’s demise “ached beyond words could ever express (sic).”

Nivin Pauly said he was “deeply saddened to hear this” and added, “Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir. Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans. #GoneTooSoon #RIP (sic).”

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan uttered a prayer for Puneeth’s family to have the strength to get through this tragedy. He said, “One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sir’s family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss (sic).”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers (sic).”

"Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans (sic)," wrote Ajay Devgn.

Sonu Sood shared that he was "heartbroken" and that he would miss him always. He said, "Heartbroken. Will always miss you, my brother (sic)."

Calling Puneeth's demise "unfair", Prakash Raj took to Twitter and said he was shattered and heartbroken. "Ahh Noooo... Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered... Heart broken... not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar (sic)."

Meanwhile, actress Adah Sharma spoke about how "humble" Puneeth was, and how he "always put a smile on people's face." She wrote on Twitter, "Over worked but he still took selfies with alllll his fans and was smiling in all the pictures! He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face, made sure everyone on set was happy. I think that's how he should be remembered. A massive star who was so humble (sic)."

Others who were shocked and devastated by the news included Pranitha Subhash, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shreya Ghoshal, Abhishek Bachchan, Dhanush, Arya, Trisha and others.

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021